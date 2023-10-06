SAN MARINO RALLYLEGEND 2023. Siete pronti per la Pirelli Power Stage di venerdì sera sul Misano World Circuit?

Siete pronti per la Pirelli Power Stage di venerdi sera sul Misano World Circuit? In attesa della grande novità dell’edizione 2023, Miky Biasion ha fatto le sue prime ricognizioni fra San Marino e il circuito di Misano! Due mondi che si incontrano per un evento Rally come non sei era mai visto prima

Are you ready for the Pirelli Power Stage on Friday evening on the Misano World Circuit? While waiting for the big news of the 2023 edition, Miky Biasion made his first reconnaissance between San Marino and the Misano circuit!

Two worlds coming together for a Rally event like you’ve never seen before!